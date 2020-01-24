StockMarketWire.com - Pub and brewing company Marston's said its like-for-like pub sales had grown 1.0% in its financial year to date, as stronger drink sales were offset by a weaker food performance.
In a trading update for the 16 weeks to 18 January, the company said business over the Christmas fortnight was strong, with like-for-like sales up 4.5%.
That growth compensated for more subdued trading in the first three weeks of December owing to poor weather.
Beer volumes were 'slightly' down, reflecting a weaker off-trade performance in December, though that division's earnings were in line with expectations.
Marston's said its costs had generally been in line with the guidance provided at preliminary results in November.
However, a recently-announced 6.2% increase in the national minimum wage from April was higher-than-anticipated and was set to increase second-half costs by a further £2m-to-£3m.
The company, which is planning to cut borrowings by £200m by 2023, said it had completed or exchanged contracts on £60m of disposals in the year to date, having originally targeted £40m of disposal proceeds.
It had in November upped the target to £70m and on Friday upped it further to £85m-to-£90m.
'Marston's has delivered a creditable performance in a challenging market,' chief executive Ralph Findlay said.
'Trading in the key Christmas fortnight was good and has remained solid since which is encouraging.'
'We are making excellent progress on our debt reduction strategy, well ahead of the original 2023 target.'
'Looking forward, greater clarity on the political agenda should positively impact consumer confidence.'
'Overall the economic environment for the consumer looks encouraging with low unemployment and healthy wage growth providing us with increasing confidence that the market will grow in 2020.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
