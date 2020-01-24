StockMarketWire.com - Management advisory group Norman Broadbent said it would return to profit in 2019, thanks to an improved performance in the second half that saw revenue rise by more than a fifth.
Revenue for the year through December was seen climbing 22% to £11.5m, as net fee income rose 15% to £7.6m.
'The continued growth in revenue and our return to full-year profitability after several years of losses is an extremely important milestone for Norman Broadbent,' chief executive Mike Brennan said.
'As we move forward into 2020 these results further evidence that our strategy of building a more diversified, innovative and relevant business is working.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
