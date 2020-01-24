StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse investor Warehouse REIT said it had entered into a five-year £220m debt facility that would replace an existing £210m loan from HSBC.
The refinancing, comprising a £157m term loan and £63m revolving credit facility, had been agreed with a club of lenders including HSBC, Barclays, Bank of Ireland and Royal Bank of Canada
The facility had at a margin of 2% per annum above Libor, representing a 14 basis point saving compared to the previous blended rate, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: