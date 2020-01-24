StockMarketWire.com - SQN Asset Finance Income Fund said it would conduct a strategic review of its operations.
'This will be wide-ranging to include the provision of investment management services,' the company said in a brief statement.
SQN Asset Finance Income said the review was being conducted 'in light of recent events'.
The company recently delayed the publication of its net asset value while it reviewed the value of its investment in the company Anaerobic Digestion and flagged potential impairments.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: