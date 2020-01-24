StockMarketWire.com - Cruise port operator Global Ports said its joint venture Creuers Del Port de Barcelona had completed the purchase of Autoridad Portuaria de Malagas's 20% stake in the Malaga cruise port concession for €1.5m. The acquisition of the remaining shares increased Creuers' ownership of the Malaga cruise port concession to 100% and Globa Port's ownership to 62% from 49.6%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
