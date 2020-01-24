StockMarketWire.com - Inland Homes said it had signed a contract with Octavia Housing, a provider of affordable housing, to develop Afrex House, in Alperton, north-west London. The development of this former light industrial site into 31 one, two and three-bedroom apartments would support the broader regeneration of the Alperton area, the company said. 'Inland Homes secured planning consent on behalf of investors as part of its asset management activities in March 2019 and has now entered into a £6.5m build contract with the affordable housing provider,' Inland Homes said. 'Inland Partnerships, the group's fastest growing business, will deliver the build of this development, with demolition of the existing buildings on site scheduled to commence in April 2020, and completion scheduled for July 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
