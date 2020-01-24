StockMarketWire.com - Pan African Resources said it was on track to meet its annual production guidance after it boosted gold output in the first half.
Gold production for the six months through December rose 15% to 92,941 ounces, the company said.
Annual production was still seen at 185,00 ounces.
'The first six months of the year saw higher production from Pan African's high-margin operations and investment in our growth projects, with the group demonstrating its ability to reduce debt and pay dividends to our shareholders,' chief executive Cobus Loots said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
