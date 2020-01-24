StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas producer Columbus Energy said it had made progress on pre-drill preparation at its Saffron well located onshore Trinidad. The company completed the interpretation of cased-hole logging for the lower cruse portion of the well.
An interpretation for the upper cruse and middle cruse were expected shortly. 'The interpretation of the logging gives the company comfort that it should proceed with the completion and testing of the well,' Columbus said.
'We have submitted the well test proposal to the Ministry and, subject to Ministry approval, we would expect to commence the testing in February 2020,' it added. At 8:02am: [LON:CERP] Columbus Energy Resources Plc Ord 0.05p share price was -0.25p at 2.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
