StockMarketWire.com - Hansard Global reported a rise in new business in the first half of the year amid good performances in Latin America and the Middle East. For the six months ended 31 December 2019, new business rose 8.1% to £80.1m on-year. Assets under administration were £1.09bn at 31 December 2019, unchanged from the first quarter of 2020. 'Our focus on key distribution relationships, technology and customer service has assisted our growth in sales and we are pleased to have built further upon our strong start to the financial year,' Hansard Global said.
At 8:21am: [LON:HSD] Hansard Global PLC share price was +1p at 43p
