StockMarketWire.com - Black Sea Property confirmed that it had raised about €4.6 and completed its debt-to-equity conversion, but added that the fundraise fell €200K short of its initial target due to partial finalisation issues with one particular placee.
The overall amount raised before expenses was €4,585,682, through a placement of 416,880,162 shares at a price of €0.011 a share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
