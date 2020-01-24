RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,702,984 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,467,904 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £17,040,683 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,405,455 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,154,799 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £12,791,635 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £12,270,743 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,108,117 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,888,065 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £9,956,741 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,828,566 BREE Breedon Group value of shares traded £8,504,975 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,223,799 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £7,925,367 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,792,478 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,726,178 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £7,717,860 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,710,430 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £7,332,229 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,222,661 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,633,483 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £6,264,980 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £6,077,561 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £5,610,888 RTO Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £5,483,387 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,131,842 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £4,736,236 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £4,669,199 ASC ASOS Plc value of shares traded £4,602,671 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,456,011 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com