RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £18,702,984

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £17,467,904

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £17,040,683

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £16,405,455

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £15,154,799

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £12,791,635

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £12,270,743

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £12,108,117

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £11,888,065

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £9,956,741

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £9,828,566

BREE	Breedon Group value of shares traded £8,504,975

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £8,223,799

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £7,925,367

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,792,478

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £7,726,178

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £7,717,860

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £7,710,430

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £7,332,229

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £7,222,661

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £6,633,483

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £6,264,980

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £6,077,561

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £5,610,888

RTO	Rentokil Initial PLC value of shares traded £5,483,387

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £5,131,842

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £4,736,236

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £4,669,199

ASC	ASOS Plc value of shares traded £4,602,671

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,456,011



