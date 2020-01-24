StockMarketWire.com - Water treatment and monitoring group Modern Water said it had raised £1.85m from a heavily-discounted share placing.

New shares in the company were issued at 0.5p each, a 60% discount to their closing price on Thursday.

The funds would be used for working capital purposes and to cut debt.


At 9:17am: [LON:MWG] Modern Water PLC share price was -0.5p at 0.75p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com