StockMarketWire.com - Water treatment and monitoring group Modern Water said it had raised £1.85m from a heavily-discounted share placing.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.5p each, a 60% discount to their closing price on Thursday.
The funds would be used for working capital purposes and to cut debt.
At 9:17am: [LON:MWG] Modern Water PLC share price was -0.5p at 0.75p
