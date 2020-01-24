StockMarketWire.com - Geoscience products maker Getech warned on profit on as contract delays led to lower revenue for the year.
The company said it remained in talks on several substantial transactions overran from December 2019, which had the potential to deliver material 2019 revenue. But now expected to record a £2m year-on-year fall in revenue and as a result annual performance would be below market expectations.
Lower total costs and continued investment in the drivers of multi-year sales would however limit the year-on-year impact on profitability, it added.
Getech said it expected to at least maintain last year's gross profit margin of 47% and expected earnings (EBITDA) in the range of £0.6m and £0.8m, lower than the £1.1m reported last year.
For the year ended 31 December, Getech increased its new forward sales by 41%, expanded its order book by 48% and the group's cash balance closed the year at £3.6m, up from £1.4 last year.
At 9:18am: [LON:GTC] GETECH Group PLC share price was -5.5p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
