StockMarketWire.com - The UK flash manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.8 in December, according to IHS Markit.
The market had been expecting a more modest improvement to 48.8.
The flash services PMI, meanwhile, rose to 52.9, beating expectations for a rise to 51.1.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
