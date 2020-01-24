StockMarketWire.com - CC Japan Inc & Growth reported a rise in net assets, topping returns from the benchmark index in Tokyo.
For the year ended 31 October 2019, net asset value increased by 9.9%, while the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up by 7.2%.
Over the financial year to 31 October 2019, the share price - measured by total return to include dividends paid - rose by only 0.7%, reflecting weak sentiment across Asian equity markets, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company expressed hopes that the 2020 Tokyo may kickstart investment in Japan and prop up markets.
'Perhaps the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will act as a catalyst for investor interest in Japan. Additional fiscal stimulus announced in December 2019 is positive and more than offsets the apparently negligible effects of the increase in the Government Sales Tax,' the company said.
