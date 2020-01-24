StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Auto Trader Group                        601.30       +4.43%
Experian                                2708.50       +3.50%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       226.50       +3.38%
Next                                    7263.00       +3.02%
Rentokil Initial                         481.45       +2.96%
NMC Health                              1358.25       -3.29%
Just Eat                                 857.70       -2.60%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2728.00       -0.37%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   310.90       -0.29%
Pearson                                  580.20       -0.24%

FTSE 250
Renishaw                                3951.00       +5.36%
Safestore Holdings                       794.75       +3.48%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   2035.00       +3.19%
Elementis                                136.10       +3.11%
Investec                                 446.40       +2.93%
Marston's                                107.35       -8.40%
PureTech Health                          298.50       -2.13%
UDG Healthcare                           809.00       -1.46%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings                  360.40       -0.99%
Contourglobal  Ord 1p Wi                 198.35       -0.73%

FTSE 350
AIM
Global Petroleum                           2.10      +16.67%
7digital Group                             0.41      +15.28%
Veltyco Group                              7.50      +13.64%
G3 Exploration                            12.20      +11.42%
Eqtec  Ord Eur0.001                        0.17      +11.11%
Modern Water                               0.78      -38.00%
Actual Experience                         65.00      -27.78%
Plutus Powergen                            0.09      -19.05%
GETECH Group                              21.00      -17.65%
Columbus Energy Resources  Ord 0.05        2.65      -10.17%

Overall Market
