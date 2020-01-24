FTSE 100 Auto Trader Group 601.30 +4.43% Experian 2708.50 +3.50% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 226.50 +3.38% Next 7263.00 +3.02% Rentokil Initial 481.45 +2.96% NMC Health 1358.25 -3.29% Just Eat 857.70 -2.60% Smurfit Kappa Group 2728.00 -0.37% Standard Life Aberdeen 310.90 -0.29% Pearson 580.20 -0.24% FTSE 250 Renishaw 3951.00 +5.36% Safestore Holdings 794.75 +3.48% Fisher (James) & Sons 2035.00 +3.19% Elementis 136.10 +3.11% Investec 446.40 +2.93% Marston's 107.35 -8.40% PureTech Health 298.50 -2.13% UDG Healthcare 809.00 -1.46% Brewin Dolphin Holdings 360.40 -0.99% Contourglobal Ord 1p Wi 198.35 -0.73% FTSE 350 Renishaw 3951.00 +5.36% Auto Trader Group 601.30 +4.43% Experian 2708.50 +3.50% Safestore Holdings 794.75 +3.48% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 226.50 +3.38% Marston's 107.35 -8.40% NMC Health 1358.25 -3.29% Just Eat 857.70 -2.60% PureTech Health 298.50 -2.13% UDG Healthcare 809.00 -1.46% AIM Global Petroleum 2.10 +16.67% 7digital Group 0.41 +15.28% Veltyco Group 7.50 +13.64% G3 Exploration 12.20 +11.42% Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.17 +11.11% Modern Water 0.78 -38.00% Actual Experience 65.00 -27.78% Plutus Powergen 0.09 -19.05% GETECH Group 21.00 -17.65% Columbus Energy Resources Ord 0.05 2.65 -10.17% Overall Market Global Petroleum 2.10 +16.67% 7digital Group 0.41 +15.28% Veltyco Group 7.50 +13.64% G3 Exploration 12.20 +11.42% Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.17 +11.11% Modern Water 0.78 -38.00% Actual Experience 65.00 -27.78% Plutus Powergen 0.09 -19.05% GETECH Group 21.00 -17.65% Columbus Energy Resources Ord 0.05 2.65 -10.17%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
