AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £68,550,883 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £52,390,906 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £49,689,851 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £46,810,369 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £46,053,037 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £41,099,889 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £40,106,014 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £37,947,985 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £37,393,474 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,518,521 ABC Abcam PLC value of shares traded £34,549,776 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £32,526,293 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £31,311,961 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £31,267,564 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £30,404,077 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £25,888,088 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £24,494,568 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £21,657,635 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £20,897,996 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £20,581,005 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £20,523,836 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £20,396,963 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £17,805,689 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £17,614,834 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £17,455,329 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £16,228,369 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £15,770,936 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £15,575,598 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £15,189,119 FAN Volution Group Plc value of shares traded £14,476,552