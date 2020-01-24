StockMarketWire.com - 
AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £68,550,883

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £52,390,906

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £49,689,851

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £46,810,369

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £46,053,037

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £41,099,889

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £40,106,014

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £37,947,985

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £37,393,474

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,518,521

ABC	Abcam PLC value of shares traded £34,549,776

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £32,526,293

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £31,311,961

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £31,267,564

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £30,404,077

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £25,888,088

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £24,494,568

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £21,657,635

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £20,897,996

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £20,581,005

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £20,523,836

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £20,396,963

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £17,805,689

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £17,614,834

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £17,455,329

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £16,228,369

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£15,770,936

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £15,575,598

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £15,189,119

FAN	Volution Group Plc value of shares traded £14,476,552



