StockMarketWire.com - Georgian lender TBC Bank said chief risk officer David Chkonia had left at the end of his contract to pursue other career opportunities, triggering a management reshuffle.
Deputy chief executive Nino Masurashvili, who had previously been head of retail banking, had replaced Chkonia as chief risk officer.
Another deputy CEO and chief operations officer, Tornike Gogichaishvili, had been appointed to lead the retail banking business.
Functions previously carried out by the COO had been re-allocated to be the responsibility of the chief financial officer or the deputy CEO, SME and micro banking.
At 1:09pm: [LON:TBCG] TBC Bank Group Plc share price was +22p at 1246p
