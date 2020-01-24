StockMarketWire.com - Clean-meat investor Agronomics said it had raised £5.5m via a share issue, which it said was undertaken to satisfy additional investor demand.
New shares in the company were issued at 7p each.
Following the receipt of the proceeds, the company said it would have around £9.9m available for investment.
At 1:23pm: [LON:ANIC] share price was -3.13p at 7.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
