AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £77,020,516 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £64,876,038 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £61,257,880 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £60,835,825 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £59,107,469 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £49,676,945 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £45,288,030 ABC Abcam PLC value of shares traded £44,626,701 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £44,349,701 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £44,319,119 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £42,245,510 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £41,540,654 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £41,018,480 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £39,089,272 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £38,581,738 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £31,424,806 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £31,095,726 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £30,878,722 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £26,579,001 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £26,360,044 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £25,820,794 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £25,385,362 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £24,776,364 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £23,190,371 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £22,770,826 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £20,901,976 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £20,050,947 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £18,954,461 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £18,615,804 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £17,099,549 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com