StockMarketWire.com - Payment services provider Mi-Pay said it expected to receive a tax credit of around £0.3m but would nevertheless proceed with cancellation of its shares from AIM.
Mi-Pay said it had received correspondence from UK tax authorities, stating that no further information was required to be provided in respect of the claim.
The company said it expected to receive a formal closure notice in due course and would get about £0.26m after subtracting claim costs.
'The directors of the company do not consider the funds receivable under the claim to materially affect the company's working capital position,' Mi-Pay said.
At 2:05pm: [LON:MPAY] MiPay Group Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
