StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage company RedT energy said it continued to make progress with its planned merger with Avalon Battery.
An AIM admission document relating to the merger as expected to be published by 16 March, at which point the temporary suspension of trading on AIM of RedT's shares would be lifted.
RedT said it expected the merger and associated fundraising process to complete around the end of March, in line with previous announcements.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
