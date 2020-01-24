StockMarketWire.com - Digital media and technology provider Catenae said its working capital position remained week and that it was in funding talks with a number of parties.
The company said it was attempting to secure immediate funding, by way of a placing or short-term debt, and that it remained optimistic of sourcing up to £100k.
It added, however: 'There is no guarantee that these current discussions will result in new funding being secured or that the terms of any such agreement will be favourable to the company and its shareholders.'
'In the event that further funding cannot be secured, then the company may need to consider commencing insolvency proceedings.'
At 2:58pm: [LON:CTEA] Catenae Innovation Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.08p at 0.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
