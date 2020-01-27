Interim Result
29/01/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
29/01/2020 Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ)
30/01/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
30/01/2020 UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (UKCM)
30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
04/02/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
04/02/2020 Genedrive Plc (GDR)
Final Result
28/01/2020 McCarthy Stone Plc (MCS)
30/01/2020 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN)
04/02/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
04/02/2020 St Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
AGM / EGM
28/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
28/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
28/01/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)
29/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
29/01/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
29/01/2020 PROACTIS Holdings PLC (PHD)
31/01/2020 Ferguson Plc (FERG)
31/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)
04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
Trading Statement
28/01/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
28/01/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)
28/01/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (CRST)
28/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
28/01/2020 Barr (A G) PLC (BAG)
30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
30/01/2020 TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
30/01/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
30/01/2020 St James's Place PLC (STJ)
30/01/2020 MITIE Group PLC (MTO)
30/01/2020 BT Group PLC (BT.A)
30/01/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
30/01/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
31/01/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
31/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
31/01/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)
04/02/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
Ex-Dividend
30/01/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
30/01/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
30/01/2020 North American Income Trust (The) Plc (NAIT)
30/01/2020 Merchants Trust Plc (the) (MRCH)
30/01/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI)
30/01/2020 JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA)
30/01/2020 SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (SCRF)
30/01/2020 Schroder Oriental Income Fd Ltd (SOI)
30/01/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
30/01/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)
30/01/2020 Totally PLC (TLY)
30/01/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)
30/01/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (SONG)
30/01/2020 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
30/01/2020 IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
30/01/2020 Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)
30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)
30/01/2020 Chenavari Capital Solutions (CCSL)
30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)
30/01/2020 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)
30/01/2020 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)
30/01/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
30/01/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
30/01/2020 CPL Resources PLC (CPS)
30/01/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (FSFL)
30/01/2020 GCP Asset Backed Inc Fund Ltd (GABI)
30/01/2020 Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL)
30/01/2020 Chrysalis VCT PLC (CYS)
30/01/2020 Custodian Reit Plc (CREI)
30/01/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
