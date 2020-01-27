Interim Result
29/01/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
29/01/2020 Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ)
30/01/2020 UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (UKCM)
30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
30/01/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
04/02/2020 Genedrive Plc (GDR)
04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
04/02/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
06/02/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
11/02/2020 Diurnal Group Plc (DNL)
12/02/2020 Oncimmune Holdings Plc (ONC)
13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
18/02/2020 Blancco Technology Group Plc (BLTG)
Final Result
28/01/2020 McCarthy Stone Plc (MCS)
30/01/2020 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN)
04/02/2020 St Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
04/02/2020 RM PLC (RM.)
05/02/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
12/02/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)
13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE)
13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
13/02/2020 Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)
18/02/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
19/02/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)
20/02/2020 BAE Systems Plc (BA.)
20/02/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)
24/02/2020 Ascential Plc (ASCL)
24/02/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
25/02/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
25/02/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
25/02/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)
26/02/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
26/02/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)
26/02/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
26/02/2020 Avast Plc (AVST)
27/02/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
27/02/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
27/02/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
27/02/2020 Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)
27/02/2020 RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
27/02/2020 WPP Group PLC (WPP)
28/02/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
AGM / EGM
28/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
28/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
28/01/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)
29/01/2020 PROACTIS Holdings PLC (PHD)
29/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
29/01/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
31/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)
31/01/2020 Ferguson Plc (FERG)
04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
05/02/2020 Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG)
06/02/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)
07/02/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)
10/02/2020 PureCircle Ltd (PURE)
13/02/2020 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd (GCP)
13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
18/02/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
18/02/2020 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings Plc (IHP)
21/02/2020 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
25/02/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
Trading Statement
28/01/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
28/01/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)
28/01/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (CRST)
28/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
28/01/2020 Barr (A G) PLC (BAG)
30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
30/01/2020 TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
30/01/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
30/01/2020 St James's Place PLC (STJ)
30/01/2020 MITIE Group PLC (MTO)
30/01/2020 BT Group PLC (BT.A)
30/01/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
30/01/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
31/01/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
31/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
31/01/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)
04/02/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
Ex-Dividend
30/01/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
30/01/2020 Totally PLC (TLY)
30/01/2020 IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
30/01/2020 Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)
30/01/2020 SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (SCRF)
30/01/2020 Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL)
30/01/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)
30/01/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (FSFL)
30/01/2020 Starwood European Real Est Fin Ltd (SWEF)
30/01/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI)
30/01/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
30/01/2020 Schroder Oriental Income Fd Ltd (SOI)
30/01/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
30/01/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (SONG)
30/01/2020 North American Income Trust (The) Plc (NAIT)
30/01/2020 JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA)
30/01/2020 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
30/01/2020 Merchants Trust Plc (the) (MRCH)
30/01/2020 Chrysalis VCT PLC (CYS)
30/01/2020 GCP Asset Backed Inc Fund Ltd (GABI)
30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)
30/01/2020 Chenavari Capital Solutions (CCSL)
30/01/2020 Blackstone GSO Loan Financing (BGLP)
30/01/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
30/01/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
30/01/2020 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)
30/01/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)
30/01/2020 Custodian Reit Plc (CREI)
30/01/2020 CPL Resources PLC (CPS)
06/02/2020 NCC Group PLC (NCC)
06/02/2020 SQN Asset Finance Income Fund (SQN)
06/02/2020 SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Ltd (SQNX)
06/02/2020 Motorpoint Group Plc (MOTR)
06/02/2020 Daejan Holdings PLC (DJAN)
06/02/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Tst PLC (PCGH)
06/02/2020 Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV)
06/02/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
06/02/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)
06/02/2020 ZCCM Investments Hldgs (ZCC)
06/02/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)
06/02/2020 JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS)
06/02/2020 Downing Distribution VCT 1 PLC (DDV1)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
06/02/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
06/02/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
06/02/2020 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
06/02/2020 CC Japan Income Growth Trust Plc (CCJI)
13/02/2020 Van Elle Holdings Plc (VANL)
13/02/2020 ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (ICGT)
13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)
13/02/2020 Knights Group Holdings Plc (KGH)
13/02/2020 TheWorks.co.uk PLC (WRKS)
13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
13/02/2020 Coventry Building Society (CVBP)
13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)
20/02/2020 Gateley Hldgs Plc (GTLY)
20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Plc (IPX)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (PSH)
20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)
20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
27/02/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
27/02/2020 Shoe Zone Plc (SHOE)
27/02/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)
27/02/2020 Ideagen (IDEA)
27/02/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
