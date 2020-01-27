StockMarketWire.com - Automotive fluid systems maker TI Fluid Systems said it expected its annual free cash flow to exceed its expectations.
In a trading update for the year through December, the company said its other results were expected to be in line with guidance issued in August.
Revenue was seen at around €3.4bn and, on a constant currency basis, would exceed global light vehicle production in excess of 2%.
Adjusted operating margin was seen in line with the first half of the year.
'We remain confident in the group's ability to outperform global light vehicle production on a constant currency basis, maintain high margins and generate strong cash flow,' TI Fluid Systems said.
'We will provide our 2020 outlook with our full year 2019 results.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
