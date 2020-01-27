StockMarketWire.com - Specialist aerospace and defence engineer TP said it expected to grow its revenue and adjusted earnings substantially and in line with market expectations.
The company also said it had seen a significant strengthening of its order book.
'This strong performance has been driven by both organic growth and acquired business activities,' TP said.
The company said it continued to evaluate further opportunities through strategic partnerships as well as acquisitions, both in the UK and overseas.
'We are extremely pleased with the company's operational and financial performance in 2019, coupled with the successful integration of Sapienza into the group,' chief executive Phil Cartmell said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
