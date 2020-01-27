StockMarketWire.com - Rock-drilling tool specialist Mincon said chief operating officer and former chairman Peter Lynch was standing down to pursue other interests and to move closer to his family in Dublin.
Lynch had agreed to be retained by the consultant and would continue to provide specialist services when required, the company said.
Mincon said the role of chief operating officer would not be retained.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
