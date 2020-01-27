StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology platform provider Nektan said it still expected to reach break-even as the operating earnings level by the end of its financial year through June.
The company recently decided to focus on delivering casino technology and gambling content into international markets under a 'higher margin' business-to-business (B2B) model.
B2B revenue in the six months through December rose to £787k, up from £311k on-year.
'These initial results support the directors' decision to focus solely on B2B opportunities,' interim chief executive Gary Shaw said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
