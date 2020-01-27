StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca said its gastric cancer and stroke treatments had met their primary goal in clinical trials.
The trial met for its gastric cancer drug, Enhertu, met its primary endpoint of an improvement in objective response rate in patients treated with Enhertu compared to the investigator's choice of chemotherapy (irinotecan or paclitaxel monotherapy).
Enhertu also showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival, a key secondary endpoint.
In a separate statement, the company said a trial of its stroke drug, Brilinta, used twice daily and taken with aspirin for 30 days, reached a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of the primary composite endpoint of stroke and death, compared to aspirin alone.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: