StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca said it had agreed to sell the global commercial rights to its hypertension drugs and also said it would recover the global rights from Allergen to a drug used to treat Crohn's disease.
The agreement to sell the global rights to its portfolio of hypertension medicines excluded the rights in the US and India, which were previously divested, and in Japan, which would be retained by AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca and Allergan, meanwhile, agreed to terminate their existing license agreement and all rights to the Crohn's disease treatment, Brazikumab, would revert back to AstraZeneca.
The transaction for Brazikumab was expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.
Under the termination agreement, Allergan would fund up to an agreed amount, estimated to be the total costs expected to be incurred by AstraZeneca until completion of development for brazikumab in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, including the development of a companion diagnostic.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
