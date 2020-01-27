StockMarketWire.com - Simec Atlantis Energy said a turbine at the MeyGen tidal energy project in northern Scotland was due to undergo maintenance.
The AR1500 turbine would be transported to land for servicing and upgrade work at the end of this month, then redeployed during Spring.
The upgrade would up the turbine's revenue by 4% with no increase in its operating cost, the company said.
MeyGen had now exported 24.7 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity to the national grid, including 13.8GWh in calendar 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
