StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said Italy's Alfasigma had launched a product containing a probiotic strain developed by subsidiary ProBiotix Health.
Alfasigma would market the utraceutical probiotic in Italy for cholesterol reduction.
The move came after the companies had entered into license agreement to exclusively commercialise food supplements containing OptiBiotix's cholesterol and blood pressure reducing LPLDL strain in Italy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
