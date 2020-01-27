StockMarketWire.com - Randall & Quilter said it had acquired Montana-based captive insurer Vigneron Insurance, for an undisclosed sum.
Vigneron Insurance underwrote deductible reimbursement policies to cover the obligations under insurance policies.
It was acquired from a private investment holding company that Randall & Quilter did not identify.
'Our legacy pipeline remains strong across the group and we look forward to closing more transactions in the coming weeks,' executive chairman Ken Randell said.
