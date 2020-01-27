StockMarketWire.com - Digital music services provider 7digital said it had won a contract to provide its music-as-a-service platform to power Single Music, a Shopify-integrated platform that enabled artists and labels to market and distribute their music and merchandise directly to fans.
The initial 12-month contract, which included set-up and monthly fees, would see Single Music utilise 7digital's technology to support publisher clearances as well as label, publisher and chart reporting for download purchases outside the US.
At 8:03am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was +0.16p at 0.68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
