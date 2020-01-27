StockMarketWire.com - Specialist recruitment company SThree booked a 21% rise in annual profit, as higher contract fee income more than offset weaker fees in permanent.
Pre-tax profit for the year through November rose to £56.8m, up from £47.0m on-year.
Revenue climbed 7% to £1.35bn and adjusted profit rose 11% to £59.1m.
SThree, which focuses on the science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, sectors, declared a full-year dividend of 15.3p per share, up 6% on-year.
Contract net fees rose 10% while permanent net fees fell 1%.
'Our focus on STEM and flexible working is delivering good overall growth despite a challenging trading background,' chief executive Mark Dorman said.
'Whilst early in the year, we can see that broader macro-economic and political uncertainties may well persist, and the trading environment remains similar to the fourth quarter.'
'We have the right strategy, are in the right sectors and geographies, and our contract focus will allow us to drive another year of progress towards our ambitions.'
