Petra Diamonds said it was on track to either meet or exceed its full-year production guidance after output rose 3% in the first half.
The company's revenue, however, slipped on lower gem prices.
Diamond production for the six months through December rose to 2,070,240 carats, up from 2,019,147 carats on-year.
The company's production guidance for the year is 3.8m carrats.
Revenue in the first half fell 6% to $193.9m, mainly due to lower diamond prices and previously-reported adverse product mix at Finsch and Williamson, partially offset by the sale of an exceptional blue diamond from Cullinan.
Petra Diamonds said early indications suggested that rough pricing had improved modestly to date in the third quarter.
