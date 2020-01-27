StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost African Airline Fastjet said it expected to have funds to continue trading until March, but warned of an uncertain future in the ensuing months should talks with investors over the sale of its Zimbabwe operations fall through.
The company also said performance over the peak holiday season had met expectations.
Revenue including fastjet Zimbabwe for 2019 was expected to be US$42m, up from US$ 39m last year with a net loss of US$ 7m to US$8m, narrower than the loss of US$ 65m last year.
'The directors believe, based on current financial projections and funds available and expected to be made available, that the group will have sufficient resources to meet its operational needs until the end of March subject to forecast revenues not being impacted by any unforeseen circumstances,' Fastjet said.
To address this funding requirement the group remained in active discussions with an investor consortium led and underwritten by Solenta Aviation and other local investors in Zimbabwe concerning the sale of fastjet Zimbabwe.
'Whilst discussions with the investor consortium are ongoing there can be no guarantee of a successful outcome. If the group is unable to carry out the restructuring proposal by the end of March 2020 it would be unable to continue trading as a going concern,' Fastjet said.
