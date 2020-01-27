StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Amigo said it was looking at options including a sale of the company after majority shareholder Richmond Group said it was willing to sell its stake.
Richmond currently owned 60.66% of Amigo.
The company said it had not received any approaches at the time of the announcement.
At 8:48am: [LON:AMGO] Amigo Holdings Plc share price was -29.35p at 38.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: