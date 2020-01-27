StockMarketWire.com - Data science agency Jaywing said Martin Boddy had stepped down as chairman with immediate effect in order to pursue other interests.

The search for a new executive chairman was underway and a further announcement would be made in due course once the appointment is made, the company said.

At 9:00am: [LON:JWNG] Jaywing Plc share price was 0p at 4p



