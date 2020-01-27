StockMarketWire.com - Pawnbroker H&T said it expected profit to be within the 'top end' of market forecasts following strong performance in the second half of the year.
Following strong second half-year trading and a positive performance of the recently acquired Money Shop and Speedloan business assets, H&T expected the full-year pre-tax profit to be at the top end of current market expectations.
The company saw 39% growth in the year-ending pledge, with core stores up 25% on-year.
The jewellery retail business delivered 7% sales growth on prior year, including +5% from core stores, the company said.
'We have made good progress in delivering our strategic goals in the past year, particularly in consolidating the pawnbroking industry by acquiring trading sites and pledge book purchases,' H&T said.
At 9:16am: [LON:HTG] Hunting PLC share price was -6.3p at 325.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: