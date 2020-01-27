StockMarketWire.com - South America focused President Energy said proven reserves for its producing assets in Argentina had slipped back, though reserves had increased at the less-certain 'proven and probable' level.
Proven, or 1P reserves, at the assets at the end of 2019 amounted to 15.1m barrels of oil equivalent, down from 15.4m at the end of 2018.
Proven and probable, or 2P, reserves rose to 25.9m boe from 25.0m boe, while proven, probable and possible, or 3P, reserves rose to 43.0m boe from 30.5m boe.
President Energy said 2P reserves at its higher-value Neuquen Basin assets rose 20% to 13.4m boe and now comprised 53% of the total.
'In a year when no drilling took place, albeit numerous workovers, the reserves replacement and increases in key producing reserves in the Neuquen Basin in Argentina is commendable and sends a positive message underlining the future potential in our current assets,' executive chairman Peter Levine said.
'At the same time, our Puesto Guardian concession remains an important and valuable asset which will also receive our substantive attention this year.'
