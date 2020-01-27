StockMarketWire.com - Vaalco Energy said it had appointed current director William R. Thomas to the role of president.
Thomas would be responsible for the company's strategic M&A activity, while chief executive Cary Bounds would manage other aspects of the business.
'The board believes the appointment of an experienced executive, with a commercial background in investment banking and proven track record for M&A-led value creation, will support the company's inorganic growth ambitions,' Vaalco said.
At 9:38am: [LON:EGY] share price was 0p at 177.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
