StockMarketWire.com - Predator Oil & Gas welcomed news from partner Columbus Energy Resources that the first injection of carbon dioxide into the Inniss-Trinity field in Trinidad had been successfully achieved.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) can be injected into wells to enhance the recovery of oil.
'This is an important operational milestone in the development and execution of our Pilot CO2 enhanced oil recovery project with Columbus,' chief executive Paul Griffiths said.
'Pilot CO2 EOR is important to Predator for the potential to provide both near term revenues and future growth in revenues.'
At 9:41am: [LON:PRD] Predator Oil Gas Holdings Plc Ord Npv share price was +0.1p at 6.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
