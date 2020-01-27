StockMarketWire.com - Russia focused Volga Gas downgraded the reserves estimate as its Vostochny Makarovskoye and Dobrinskoye fields by 48%.
Proven reserves at the assets were now estimated at 9.1m barrels of oil equivalent, down from the previous estimate of 17.4m boe.
Output from the fields in the year through December amounted to 4,062 boe per day and Volga Gas said it currently expected that rate to be maintained through 2020.
It added that the reserves downgrade would lead to a 'material' non-cash impairment charge.
At 9:47am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was -7.5p at 31p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
