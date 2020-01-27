StockMarketWire.com - Convenience store company McColl's Retail said chief operating officer Dave Thomas was standing down with immediate effect.
Thomas would remain available in a consultative capacity until 6 April.
McColl's Retail said it did not have any immediate intention to replace his position on the board.
'It has been a privilege to work at McColl's and after 23 years now is the right time for me to step back,' Thomas said.
At 9:57am: [LON:MCLS] Mccolls Retail Group Plc share price was +1.5p at 48.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
