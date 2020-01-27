StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1385.75       +2.84%
Polymetal International                 1273.00       +0.55%
National Grid                           1015.80       +0.14%
International Consolidated Airlines      582.80       -6.15%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4513.75       -6.08%
easyJet                                 1398.25       -5.68%
Rolls-Royce Group                        622.20       -5.44%
Carnival                                3242.50       -5.41%

FTSE 250
Computacenter                           1821.50       +1.65%
Bakkavor Group                           135.40       +1.20%
Fresnillo                                640.40       +0.69%
Primary Health Properties                159.70       +0.57%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   2030.00       +0.50%
Fidelity China Special Situations        224.00       -6.47%
Premier Oil                              105.98       -5.92%
Ferrexpo                                 139.65       -5.74%
Tullow Oil                                49.07       -5.53%
Spirent Communications                   229.25       -5.07%

FTSE 350
NMC Health                              1385.75       +2.84%
Computacenter                           1821.50       +1.65%
Bakkavor Group                           135.40       +1.20%
Fresnillo                                640.40       +0.69%
Primary Health Properties                159.70       +0.57%
Fidelity China Special Situations        224.00       -6.47%
International Consolidated Airlines      582.80       -6.15%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4513.75       -6.08%
Premier Oil                              105.98       -5.92%
Ferrexpo                                 139.65       -5.74%

AIM
Nektan                                     4.10      +49.09%
Petrel Resources                          16.50      +32.00%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +20.00%
Global Petroleum                           2.55      +18.60%
Location Sciences Group                    1.82      +17.74%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Spitfire Oil                               2.25      -18.18%
Volga Gas                                 31.50      -18.18%
Safestyle UK                              59.20      -14.45%
Bigdish  Ord Npv                           2.65      -10.17%

Overall Market
Nektan                                     4.10      +49.09%
Petrel Resources                          16.50      +32.00%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +20.00%
Global Petroleum                           2.55      +18.60%
Location Sciences Group                    1.82      +17.74%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Amigo Holdings                            52.95      -22.13%
Spitfire Oil                               2.25      -18.18%
Volga Gas                                 31.50      -18.18%
Safestyle UK                              59.20      -14.45%