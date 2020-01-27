FTSE 100 NMC Health 1385.75 +2.84% Polymetal International 1273.00 +0.55% National Grid 1015.80 +0.14% International Consolidated Airlines 582.80 -6.15% InterContinental Hotels Group 4513.75 -6.08% easyJet 1398.25 -5.68% Rolls-Royce Group 622.20 -5.44% Carnival 3242.50 -5.41% FTSE 250 Computacenter 1821.50 +1.65% Bakkavor Group 135.40 +1.20% Fresnillo 640.40 +0.69% Primary Health Properties 159.70 +0.57% Fisher (James) & Sons 2030.00 +0.50% Fidelity China Special Situations 224.00 -6.47% Premier Oil 105.98 -5.92% Ferrexpo 139.65 -5.74% Tullow Oil 49.07 -5.53% Spirent Communications 229.25 -5.07% FTSE 350 NMC Health 1385.75 +2.84% Computacenter 1821.50 +1.65% Bakkavor Group 135.40 +1.20% Fresnillo 640.40 +0.69% Primary Health Properties 159.70 +0.57% Fidelity China Special Situations 224.00 -6.47% International Consolidated Airlines 582.80 -6.15% InterContinental Hotels Group 4513.75 -6.08% Premier Oil 105.98 -5.92% Ferrexpo 139.65 -5.74% AIM Nektan 4.10 +49.09% Petrel Resources 16.50 +32.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +20.00% Global Petroleum 2.55 +18.60% Location Sciences Group 1.82 +17.74% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Spitfire Oil 2.25 -18.18% Volga Gas 31.50 -18.18% Safestyle UK 59.20 -14.45% Bigdish Ord Npv 2.65 -10.17% Overall Market Nektan 4.10 +49.09% Petrel Resources 16.50 +32.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +20.00% Global Petroleum 2.55 +18.60% Location Sciences Group 1.82 +17.74% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Amigo Holdings 52.95 -22.13% Spitfire Oil 2.25 -18.18% Volga Gas 31.50 -18.18% Safestyle UK 59.20 -14.45%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -