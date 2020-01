RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £84,497,070 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £49,755,872 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £49,067,047 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £40,245,398 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £38,461,311 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £32,205,470 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £30,113,876 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £29,800,523 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £29,072,182 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £28,564,919 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £28,114,826 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £27,623,793 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £25,038,530 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £22,436,910 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £22,213,878 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £21,859,624 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £19,413,851 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £17,978,566 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £17,713,334 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £16,121,198 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £15,743,207 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £15,273,407 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £14,669,288 SFOR S4 Capital Plc Ord 25p value of shares traded £14,097,994 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £13,021,062 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £12,625,557 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £12,297,031 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £11,581,592 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £11,076,244 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £10,509,595 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com