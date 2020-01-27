StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1393.75       +3.43%
Polymetal International                 1273.00       +0.55%
International Consolidated Airlines      585.00       -5.80%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4556.25       -5.20%
Prudential                              1345.75       -5.06%
Rolls-Royce Group                        625.00       -5.02%
easyJet                                 1409.25       -4.94%

FTSE 250
Computacenter                           1814.00       +1.23%
Hochschild Mining                        171.80       +1.18%
Bakkavor Group                           135.20       +1.05%
PureTech Health                          305.00       +0.66%
Fresnillo                                640.00       +0.63%
Fidelity China Special Situations        222.25       -7.20%
Spirent Communications                   229.25       -5.07%
Premier Oil                              107.10       -4.93%
Polar Capital Technology Trust          1598.00       -4.77%
Petrofac                                 340.80       -4.70%

FTSE 350
AIM
Nektan                                     3.80      +38.18%
Petrel Resources                          16.00      +28.00%
Global Petroleum                           2.55      +18.60%
Location Sciences Group                    1.82      +17.74%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +16.00%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Spitfire Oil                               2.25      -18.18%
Volga Gas                                 31.50      -18.18%
Safestyle UK                              59.10      -14.60%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         0.01      -12.50%

Overall Market
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
