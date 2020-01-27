FTSE 100 NMC Health 1393.75 +3.43% Polymetal International 1273.00 +0.55% International Consolidated Airlines 585.00 -5.80% InterContinental Hotels Group 4556.25 -5.20% Prudential 1345.75 -5.06% Rolls-Royce Group 625.00 -5.02% easyJet 1409.25 -4.94% FTSE 250 Computacenter 1814.00 +1.23% Hochschild Mining 171.80 +1.18% Bakkavor Group 135.20 +1.05% PureTech Health 305.00 +0.66% Fresnillo 640.00 +0.63% Fidelity China Special Situations 222.25 -7.20% Spirent Communications 229.25 -5.07% Premier Oil 107.10 -4.93% Polar Capital Technology Trust 1598.00 -4.77% Petrofac 340.80 -4.70% FTSE 350 NMC Health 1393.75 +3.43% Computacenter 1814.00 +1.23% Hochschild Mining 171.80 +1.18% Bakkavor Group 135.20 +1.05% PureTech Health 305.00 +0.66% Fidelity China Special Situations 222.25 -7.20% International Consolidated Airlines 585.00 -5.80% InterContinental Hotels Group 4556.25 -5.20% Spirent Communications 229.25 -5.07% Prudential 1345.75 -5.06% AIM Nektan 3.80 +38.18% Petrel Resources 16.00 +28.00% Global Petroleum 2.55 +18.60% Location Sciences Group 1.82 +17.74% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +16.00% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Spitfire Oil 2.25 -18.18% Volga Gas 31.50 -18.18% Safestyle UK 59.10 -14.60% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.01 -12.50% Overall Market Nektan 3.80 +38.18% Petrel Resources 16.00 +28.00% Global Petroleum 2.55 +18.60% Location Sciences Group 1.82 +17.74% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +16.00% Amigo Holdings 52.60 -22.65% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Spitfire Oil 2.25 -18.18% Volga Gas 31.50 -18.18% Safestyle UK 59.10 -14.60%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
