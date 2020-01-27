StockMarketWire.com - Gold and base metals explorer Rockfire Resources said it had recorded encouraging drilling results at its Plateau gold deposit in Australia's Queensland state.
All six drill holes encountered broad intervals of sulphides, including a zone of strong sulphides of up to 50% encountered in one hole at a depth of 84 metres.
Rockfire Resources said the drilling had been completed ahead of schedule and within budget.
'Our drill program is now complete and we're very happy to have completed this prior to the arrival of the wet season,' chief executive David Price said.
'Although sulphide occurrence does not necessarily translate into gold occurrence, it is an encouraging sign for gold mineralisation.'
'Drill samples will be delivered to the laboratory this coming week and the company will inform the market as results arrive back.'
At 1:09pm: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 1.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
